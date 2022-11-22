Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

