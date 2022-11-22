Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.63.

HLT opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

