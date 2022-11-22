Holo Market Cap Hits $247.87 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Holo has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a market cap of $247.87 million and $14.81 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002550 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.63 or 0.08746817 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00462319 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.31 or 0.28365189 BTC.
Holo Token Profile
Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
