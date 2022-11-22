Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $0.63 on Monday. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

