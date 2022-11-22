HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPQ. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

HPQ opened at $29.16 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after purchasing an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337,183 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,165,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $352,993,000 after acquiring an additional 139,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

