HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $29.16 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.