HSBC Lowers NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $105.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HSBC from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetEase from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.37. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $118.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 132,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after buying an additional 90,986 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 614.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 64,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 89,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

