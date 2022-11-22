Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.04 Average PT from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.18.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

(Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.