Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Increases Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $15.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HII opened at $232.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.98 and a 200 day moving average of $223.61. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.