ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $262.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICON Public Company Profile

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $216.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $171.43 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.30.

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.