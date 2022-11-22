IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $40.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $56.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and have sold 40,000 shares valued at $864,100. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 19.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 41,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

