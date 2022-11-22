Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IMGO opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Imago BioSciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.