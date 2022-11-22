IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Upgraded by Kempen & Co to “Buy”

Kempen & Co upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have €167.00 ($170.41) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMCDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of IMCD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IMCD from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

IMCD stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. IMCD has a 12-month low of $53.55 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

