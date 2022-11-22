Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 25.62% 34.07% 10.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 165 863 1373 13 2.51

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 25.71%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.30 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million -16.67

Imperial Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Imperial Petroleum rivals beat Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

