Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $572,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

