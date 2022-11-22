InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IHG. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($63.85) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($72.13) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 6,500 ($76.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($72.13) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Shore Capital downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700 ($67.40).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,742 ($56.07) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,174 ($49.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,386 ($63.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2,419.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,583.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,674.41.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.