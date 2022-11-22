Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $261.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $261.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.69.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

