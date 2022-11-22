Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $261.05.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $369.21.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.