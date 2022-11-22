Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

IVZ stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Invesco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

