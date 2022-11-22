Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

IVZ opened at $18.91 on Friday. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

