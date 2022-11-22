Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of IVZ opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

