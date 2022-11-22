Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99.

