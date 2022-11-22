Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.