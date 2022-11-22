Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.40.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,975 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,806,000.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.