Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.40.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.