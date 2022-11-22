IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Financial Review

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 25.85% 19.24% 16.75% OraSure Technologies -13.38% -7.67% -6.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IRadimed and OraSure Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 8.78 $9.32 million $1.04 28.10 OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 1.54 -$23.00 million ($0.61) -8.11

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OraSure Technologies. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 0 0 N/A OraSure Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 142.42%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats OraSure Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND genomics laboratory services. In addition, the company provides ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; offers Colli-Pee collection device for the volumetric collection of first void urine; and manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the academic research and commercial applications, including ancestry, disease risk management, lifestyle, and animal testing. Further, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

