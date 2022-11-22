HC Wainwright Downgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Neutral

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iris Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $344,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iris Energy by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

