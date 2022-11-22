HC Wainwright Downgrades Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) to Neutral

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.
Iris Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ IREN opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iris Energy (IREN)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.