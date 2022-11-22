iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Increased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 278.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 747.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

