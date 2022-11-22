iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,935 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 139,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

