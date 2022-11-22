iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $675,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $501,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of COMT opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

