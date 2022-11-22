Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $16.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $16.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2024 earnings at $14.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM opened at $119.19 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.87 and its 200-day moving average is $131.11.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

