Jefferies Financial Group Boosts MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Price Target to €250.00

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from €245.00 ($250.00) to €250.00 ($255.10) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($244.90) to €275.00 ($280.61) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.75.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.30.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

