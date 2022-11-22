Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kohl’s Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KSS opened at $30.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.