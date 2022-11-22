Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a report released on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $77.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

