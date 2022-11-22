Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $28.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.06 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,686.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,451 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

