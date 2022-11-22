Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is $38.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ FY2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 48.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
