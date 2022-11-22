Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a report released on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $14.25 on Monday. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.02%.

In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

