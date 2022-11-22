Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €23.10 ($23.57) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.66.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 0.5 %

JRONY stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

