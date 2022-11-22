JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 549,626 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.14% of GoDaddy worth $128,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 179.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,623 shares of company stock valued at $565,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.85. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

