JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $20.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $116,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,776.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 125.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

