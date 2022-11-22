JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $15.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTCH. Cowen upped their price objective on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NYSE FTCH opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 61.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Farfetch by 12.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

