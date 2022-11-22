JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,787,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $127,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 146,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,042,327 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,315,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

