JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.70% of Wintrust Financial worth $131,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WTFC opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

