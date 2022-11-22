JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to “Neutral”

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GRBK. Wedbush lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
Shares of GRBK opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.
