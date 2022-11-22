Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Jumia Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of JMIA opened at $4.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.30. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Jumia Technologies by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.