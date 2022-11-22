Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 209,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,118,108.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $173,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 832,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118,108.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,684 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

