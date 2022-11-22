Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($4.85) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Kape Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

CSSDF stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

