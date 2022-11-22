KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $39.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in shares of KB Home by 33.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 155.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 88.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 7.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

