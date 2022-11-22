Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$158.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$152.28.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.9 %

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$131.09 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$124.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.33.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

