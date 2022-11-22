Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$85.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$70.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.3800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

