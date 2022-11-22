Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$69.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CM. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$96.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at C$63.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$55.35 and a one year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

